Simbu’s ‘Maanaadu’ starts shooting: See pics

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood star Simbu’s upcoming film Maanaadu went on the floors on Wednesday.

Manaadu was officially launched in a customary pooja ceremony on Wednesday in Chennai which was attended by Seeman, Directors Cheran, Bharathiraja, Kalaipuli Thanu and the entire cast and crew. The team will head later to the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

Photos of the film’s crew doing the pooja were shared on social media, with many sending good wishes to the makers and actors.

The film, which is touted to be a political thriller, was delayed several times after being announced nearly a year ago. Fans on social media expressed hope that at least now the film should be able to proceed without hiccups.

Simbu will reportedly be playing a character named Abdul Khaaliq. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is being produced by Suresh Kamatchi. Apart from Simbu, the film will also see Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekar in pivotal roles. Comedians Karunakaran and Premgi have also reportedly been roped in for the film.

The film’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Richard M Nathan will be handing the cinematography. Behind the edit desk will be Praveen KL, while Sekar will be overseeing the art direction. Rajeevan has been roped in for the production design. Stunt Master Silva and Vasuki Bhaskar will handle stunts and costume design for Maanaadu.

The delays in Maanaadu’s shooting apparently has to do with the clashing schedules of director Venkat Prabhu and Simbu himself. Due to this, the producer Suresh ultimately said that he was tired of waiting for Maanaadu to take off, and that the film would be shelved until they get another lead actor. He later said in an interview that it was Simbu who had wanted to walk out of the project due to several reasons. This had made Suresh decide to revive the film with another lead actor as the rest of the crew was already recruited.

However, in November last year things turned around when Simbu and Suresh got together and announced that Maanaadu was being revived.

(With inputs from Digital Native)