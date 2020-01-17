Full cast and crew announced for Simbu's 'Maanaadu'

The film is finally expected to start rolling by the end of January.

Actor Simbu, who was last seen on screen in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, is all set to commence work on his much-delayed political thriller Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu. It has been nearly a year since it was first announced that Prabhu and Simbu will join hands for a project. Since then there’s been no major development.

Maanaadu is finally expected to start rolling by the end of January. The makers have now announced the entire cast and crew of this film. Touted to be a political thriller, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja and SA Chandrasekar will play important roles in it. Comedians Karunakaran and Premgi have also been roped in.

The film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Richard M Nathan. Praveen KL will edit the film and Sekar will take care of its art direction. Rajeevan will take care of Maanaadu's production design.

Others who are part of the film's crew include Stunt Master Silva and costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar.

It’s worth mentioning that Venkat Prabhu had planned to work with Simbu for a long time. However, things never fell in place as both of them were caught up with their commitments. Actor Simbu reportedly delayed filming on multiple occasions and the film's producer, Suresh Kamakshi, had eventually announced that the project would be shelved and revived later with a different lead star.

As a turnaround, producer Suresh Kamakshi and Simbu got togther and announced the revival of Maanaadu last November.

Meanwhile, Simbu also has Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti. This project, to be directed by Narthan, also stars Gautham Karthik and will be bankrolled by Studio Green. The original starred Shiva Rajkumar, Sriimurali, Shanvi Srivastava and Chaya Singh.

The film will be centered on a police officer, played by Sriimurali, who goes head to head with an underworld boss, played by Shiva Rajkumar. Apparently, Simbu will be seen playing the underworld boss and Gautham Karthik will don khaki for the first time in the role of a police officer.

