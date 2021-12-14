Simbu and SJ Surya’s time loop film Maanaadu to stream on OTT

The Venkat Prabhu directorial hit the big screens on November 25 this year.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Silambarasan TR’s recent political thriller Maanaadu hit the big screens on November 25. The time loop film opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. Streaming platform SonyLIV has now announced that the film will start streaming on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform shortly. Sharing a glimpse from the Venkat Prabhu directorial, SonyLIV announced on December 14, “The Biggest Blockbuster of the Year! Maanaadu, Starring #SilambarasanTR and #SJSurya streaming soon on SonyLIV. Loop Starts Soon. #WatchItOnRepeat #MaanaaduOnSonyLIV (sic).”

Starring actors SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in other significant roles, Maanaadu was initially slated for theatrical release on November 4 on the occasion of Deepavali. But since it clashed with Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and Enemy which featured actors Vishal and Arya in the lead, the theatrical release was reportedly postponed to November 25.

Read: Maanaadu review: Simbu's time loop film is a fun thriller

Ahead of the release, there was confusion regarding the release of the film. According to reports, the team faced an issue with the KDM (Key Delivery Message) which is sent to cinema halls to unlock their content for playback. Movie-goers had gathered outside cinema halls to watch the First Day First Show (FDFS) of Maanaadu. However, it had to be canceled at the last minute. The movie was screened at 7.30 am on November 25 in Tamil Nadu’s cinema halls. Confirming the same, director Venkat Prabhu had tweeted, “And our time starts again!! #maanaadu in a theatre near u!!! Enjoy!!! Thank q #strbloods #STRFans for the trust and thanks to one and all well-wishers from our industry who stood by us and making this release possible now our #maanaadu is all urs!! #Spreadlove (sic),” he wrote on Thursday.

Actor Simbu has Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in the pipeline. Helmed by director Gautham Menon, the film has music by composer AR Rahman. ARR, GVM and Simbu have teamed up earlier for films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.