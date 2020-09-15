â€˜Sillu Karupattiâ€™, â€˜Oththa Seruppu Size 7â€™ among winners at Toronto Tamil Film Festival

Halitha Shameem was recognised as the best woman director for a feature film, while Parthiban received the award for best solo act.

Flix Kollywood

Sillu Karupatti, the Tamil anthology film written and directed by Halitha Shameem, has received international recognition yet again. The film bagged two awards at the 2020 Toronto Tamil International Film Festival. Sillu Karupatti won the jury awards for Best Feature Film Women Director and Best Experimental Feature Film.

Another Tamil film, actor-director Parthiban's Oththa Seruppu Size 7, has won three awards at the film festival: Jury Award for Best Feature Film, Jury Award Best Feature Film Director and Best Solo Act Award.

Oththa Seruppu is a thriller featuring only one character (played by Parthiban). It has been lauded for its novel attempt in telling a murder mystery through a middle-aged security guard under interrogation as a murder suspect by the police. The background score was composed by C Sathya. The film features only one song, called 'Kulirudha Pulla', composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film was produced by Parthiban under the banner of Bioscope Film Framers.

Watch the song Kulirudha Pulla from Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Oththa Seruppu was even considered for India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. However, Gully Boy was chosen instead.

Oththa Seruppu was screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India which was held in Goa recently. The film might also get a Hindi remake very soon. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was seen playing the main antagonist in the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta last year, is rumoured to be playing the lead role in the Hindi version. Parthiban took to Twitter to announce his recent meeting with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin in Mumbai.

Sillu Karupatti, an romance anthology, had Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Manikandan K, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Kravmaga Sreeram, Leela Samson, Sara Arjun, and Rahul in the lead roles. Its technical crew comprised Pradeep Kumar for music, Abinandhan Ramanujam, Manoj Paramahamsa, Vijay Kartik Kannan and Yamini Yagnamurthy for camera work. Halitha Shameem, who wrote and directed the film, had done the editing as well.

Watch the trailer for Sillu Karupatti

The film was produced by Venkatesh Velineni under the banner Divine Productions and was distributed by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainments. Halitha Shameem had won the JFW (Just For Women) director of the year 2020 award for Sillu Karupatti. The film was critically acclaimed, and also saw commercial success.

Halitha made her directorial debut with Poovarasam Peepee, which released in 2014. It was a children's adventure film written and directed by Halitha Shameem, with acclaimed cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa producing and shooting the film. The film told the story of three boys and their summer vacation adventures. Aruldev had composed music for Poovarasam Peepee with Halitha doing the editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)