'CommitMental': Telugu web series aims to charm audiences this Diwali

This is a remake of the Hindi web series 'Permanent Roommates', and stars 'Bigg Boss' fame Punarnavi and YouTube actor Udbhav.

Aha is all set to roll out its new project, CommitMental, a romantic comedy web series, starring Bigg Boss fame Punarnavi Bhoopalam and YouTube fame Udbhav Raghunandan in the lead roles. The web series is scheduled to release on November 13, on the occasion of Diwali. The web series is a remake of the 2013 Hindi show Permanent Roommates, which was released on YouTube.



Now the same production house, TVF (The Viral Fever), has bankrolled the remake in Telugu with Tamada Media's involvement in the execution. Recently, the web series created a lot of buzz through its promos. Punarnavi posted on her Instagram handle the caption “I said Yes” with a picture with Udbhav and a ring on her finger, sending her fans into a frenzy in this Tollywood wedding season. However, after a day, she revealed that she, as ‘Anu’ had to say Yes to ‘Phani’ in the CommitMental series.



Speaking to TNM, Udbhav Raghunandan said, “I started getting several calls from my friends and relatives, and they asked if I was really engaged." Laughing, the actor added, "We are glad that the idea worked out. Actually, we thought of introducing the themes, but it went crazy like that and we got a nice promotion for our web series."



Before entering the web series space, Udbhav became famous through his Telugu NRI character, Chicago Subbarao, in YouTube videos. Commenting on the project, Udhbav said that it's one of his dream come true moments as he got a chance to act in the remake of Permanent Roommates of which he is a huge fan. Udbhav is also looking forward to roles that represent the struggles of the common man, like Ayushmann Khurrana's films in Bollywood. He is listening to scripts for the big screen as well.

Watch Udbhav as Chicago Subbarao here :

Punarnavi said that she is excited for the project. “We were with the zeal to finish this project by Diwali to take it to the audience, and we have given our best to it. We finished the shooting in a month, with all the COVID-19 protocols in place, and it was fun working with the team."



The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant said that though she is busy, she has been following season 4 whenever she gets the time, and is feeling nostalgic about the house. Though she does not have any favourites in the house, she thinks that contestant Abhijeeth is playing well in the current season.



CommitMental has been directed by Prema Ishq Kadhal fame director Pavan Sadineni. Both Udbhava and Punarnavi feel that the director has taken the project to ‘another’ level.



Speaking to TNM, the director said that he got this project accidentally, as the previous director tested positive for coronavirus just as it was about to take off. So, Pavan was roped in right before the shooting began. The director did a web series three years ago, Pilla, which went on to become popular. “I am always open to OTT platforms since this place feels like home and it gives more scope for experimentation,” he said.



Commenting on the show, Pavan said, “Amid the thrillers, crime and horrors genres that are coming up more frequently, CommitMental will be a sweet, fun and light-hearted series. We hope that the younger generation will connect to it. Half my job was done when I got the right people, Punarnavi and Udbhav, as they are the ones who lead the show.”



Pavan is also directing the launch film of Bellamkonda Ganesh, son of Bellamkonda Suresh, a renowned producer in Tollywood. The movie is yet to be titled and has finished 40 percent of the shoot. It has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the director.

Watch Commitmental Trailer here :