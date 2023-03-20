Siblings die in bike accident on Chennai’s Medavakkam flyover

A speeding car rammed into the bike on which Santhosh Kumar (18) and Kalaiselvi (26) were travelling, throwing Kalaiselvi off the Medavakkam flyover from a height of 30 feet.

news Accident

Two siblings were killed in a road accident on the Medavakkam flyover in Chennai on the night of Saturday, March 18. The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Santhosh Kumar and his 26-year-old Kalaiselvi. They were travelling on the flyover when a car driving at high speed rammed into them, throwing Kalaiselvi off the flyover from a height of nearly 30 feet, and dragging Santhosh on the road for some distance.

According to reports, the duo were on their way to meet their relative who is working at the Saidapet court, when the accident took place. The car was approaching them at a high speed and hit the vehicle. Both of them were rushed to a hospital, where Kalaiselvi was declared dead on arrival, and Santhosh was referred to Chromepet Government Hospital as he was in a critical condition. However, he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

A case was registered and the police arrested the car driver Alam (26) of Maraimalai Nagar, and sent him to judicial custody.