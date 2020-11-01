Residents of Electronic City tagged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and other authorities on the tweets.

Residents want the SWM plant in Electronic City to be shut downFile image
news Civic Sunday, November 01, 2020 - 17:13
Soumya Chatterjee

Residents of Bengaluru’s Electronic City Phase 2 on Sunday started a tweetstorm demanding to shut down the solid waste management plant located in their neighbourhood due to the regular stench and pollution it has been causing. Despite numerous complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and (BBMP) other agencies like the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the residents said there has been no improvement in the situation over the years. They said the stench is affecting the health and well-being of residents.

With hashtag #ShutDownEcitySWMPlant, the tweets tagged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, among other authorities.

Pointing out that the waste plant has been producing toxic air, polluting water and causing severe stench, the residents also called out the solid waste management (SMW) authorities for not taking any action and no adhering to its own promises of resolving the matter. 

 

While the BBMP claimed that the plant is yet to be utilised to its full capacity, residents allege that the discrepancies in the plant’s functioning not only causes stench but also affects the quality of groundwater in the area due to improper effluent disposal practices.

Residents have been facing the issue of the irregular functioning of the solid waste management plant for years now. They had even threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 protesting over the issue.

The residents said the BBMP has continuously failed to adhere to their own commitments given to them. “We have been demanding the installation of odour measurement devices in the plant for the past one and a half years. This has also been minuted in every single meeting with the BBMP SWM Commissioner and Joint commissioners. Yet, there has been no movement in this regard. We have again submitted our written request to BBMP SWM Commissioner to implement these (odour management measures). We haven't received any response yet. SWM Rules 2016 also talks about setting up such devices,” Deepu Chandran, one of the residents, told TNM.

He added, “It (the foul smell) gets so severe some days that it lasts for almost 20 hours at a stretch. October 26 was one such day.”

Another resident, Ranjesh Hebbar, said, “Decentralised waste processing is the only solution. Every ward will act responsibly if they have to manage their own waste. Why should we, the residents of Electronic City Phase 2 suffer?”

Other than the present issue of the waste management plant, the residents also oppose the proposed Waste to Energy (WTE) plant in the vicinity. In April 2019, a WTE plant has been proposed in the area, which is being opposed by the residents owing to the environmental threat these plants are associated with globally. 

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.