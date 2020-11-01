#ShutDownEcitySWMPlant: Bengaluru residents hold Tweetstorm against waste plant

Residents of Electronic City tagged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and other authorities on the tweets.

news Civic

Residents of Bengaluru’s Electronic City Phase 2 on Sunday started a tweetstorm demanding to shut down the solid waste management plant located in their neighbourhood due to the regular stench and pollution it has been causing. Despite numerous complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and (BBMP) other agencies like the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the residents said there has been no improvement in the situation over the years. They said the stench is affecting the health and well-being of residents.

With hashtag #ShutDownEcitySWMPlant, the tweets tagged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan and BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, among other authorities.

Pointing out that the waste plant has been producing toxic air, polluting water and causing severe stench, the residents also called out the solid waste management (SMW) authorities for not taking any action and no adhering to its own promises of resolving the matter.

There are houses as close as 50m to the plant. Residents can’t even keep their windows open due to flies. How long do they suffer beacue of BBMP’s ineptitude #ShutDownEcitySWMPlant @BBMPCOMM @Gaurav_Gupta67 @BBMPSWMSplComm @CMofKarnataka #LetEcityBreathe pic.twitter.com/JUB2FFGcrw November 1, 2020

When it comes to SWM plant authorities make big promises, but fail to adhere to it. In this time of covid its more important that air/land/water cleanliness should be maintained everywhere, especially in areas like Ecity. #ShutDownECitySWMPlant @CMofKarnataka @BangaloreBuzz — Naveen Shetty (@NaveenS39535899) November 1, 2020

The stench & emissions from large composting plants are known to cause severe health problems. They emit bioaerosols,TVOCs, sulphide, mercaptans, methane & NMHC that affect respiratory systems. #ShutDownEcitySWMPlant #LetEcityBreathe @BBMPSWMSplComm @BBMPCOMM @Gaurav_Gupta67 — sandeep kumar (@kumar_s0207) November 1, 2020

#ShutDownECitySWMPlant Don't build SWM plants near any residential area. Do not rob people of their fundamental right to breathe fresh air. Find a sustainable situation to dispose of plastic waste. @SwmrtBengaluru

@BangaloreMirror

@CMofKarnataka

@PMOIndia

@BJP4Karnataka https://t.co/ww0Gs8OHyy — Phani Kumar (@phani_ams) November 1, 2020

#ShutDownECitySWMPlant ECity residents are facing death by a thousand cuts. The lungs are squeezed out of oxygen and filled with carbonaceous fumes of illegal garbage @BJP4Karnataka @BJPLive @PMOIndia @ECityBangalore @BangaloreBuzz @EconomicTimes @timesofindia — Sajith C P (@sajith_cp) November 1, 2020