Showing symptoms of COVID-19? Here's which govt hospital you can approach in Hyderabad

If a patient has only respiratory trouble, authorities are advising them to approach the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

Amid reports that several people in the state have been dying while being shuffled from one private hospital to another for availing treatment for the coronavirus, authorities in Telangana on Saturday said that government hospitals were fully equipped to treat patients.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy said, "We are in a very comfortable position. As part of treatment, patients mainly need oxygen supply. In Gandhi Hospital alone, we have 2,100 beds with oxygen facilities and over 350 ventilators. Only 812 people are presently undergoing treatment and in that too, around 100 will go back to home isolation after a little treatment."

The senior official explained which hospital a patient showing symptoms of COVID-19 should approach.

"Anyone with a result that shows that they have tested positive for the coronavirus can approach Gandhi Hospital and we will take further care. Gandhi Hospital will not admit anyone else except those who have already tested positive," Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

"If you have more than one symptom of COVID-19, go to King Koti Hospital. They will admit you, test you if required and begin treatment. If this cycle is followed, no one will have an issue and be turned back," Dr Ramesh Reddy added.

Speaking at the same event, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao attributed the rise in cases in the state to the easing of lockdown restrictions.

"In the first week of June, 938 cases were reported. Between June 9 and June 15, 1,450 cases were reported and between June 16 and 21, 3,481 cases were reported. And in the fourth week, 7,665 cases were reported. In June alone 13,534 cases were reported in the state," he told reporters.

"This shows that people are moving and the virus is moving with them. The spike is mainly due to the movement of people in June once lockdown restrictions were eased," he added.

Dr Srinivasa urged people not to panic and said that the Telangana government was conducting complete surveillance across the state to identify any cases of COVID-19, enabling them to detect cases early.

"COVID-19 is a mild disease. A majority of the population will be infected but many will be asymptomatic. A few will show mild to severe symptoms. We are monitoring such people and extending all help from the state government," he said.

With a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, Telangana on Friday crossed the 20,000-mark, overtaking both Rajasthan and West Bengal in terms of total number of infections so far.

A day after recording 1,213 cases, the state touched a new high of 1,892 positive cases, pushing its tally to 20,462. At present, 10,195 people have recovered while 9,984 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals or at home.

