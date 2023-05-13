‘Shop of hate shut in Karnataka’: Rahul Gandhi reacts to Congress victory

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media from his residence in Delhi, said the very first cabinet meeting of the new Karnataka government will fulfil the five promises made by the Congress to the poor.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

Reacting to the Congress victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, former national president of the party Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, May 13 that the “shop of hate has been shut and the store of love has been opened in Karnataka.” Addressing the media in Delhi from his residence, the former Member of Parliament congratulated all Congress party cadres for the victory. In his brief interaction with the media, he said that the Congress party fought the election focusing on the issues of the poor.

“We did not fight the elections with hate and shrill words. We fought them with love and with our open hearts, and the people of Karnataka proved that people of this country prefer love,” Rahul said. Calling the results a victory for everyone, he added, “Firstly, it is a victory of the people of Karnataka. In the Karnataka elections, we made five promises to the poor. In the very first cabinet meeting, we will fulfil these promises.”

LIVE: Media Interaction | New Delhi https://t.co/mflXxURASX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2023

As per the latest trends in Karnataka Election Results, at 03.20 pm, the Indian National Congress party is leading in 137 seats and is all set to make a return to power in Karnataka. The BJP leads in 63 seats, 21 of which it has won. The JDS won nine seats and is leading in 11 others.

Read: Congress decimates BJP in Karnataka Election 2023

Also Read: With Karnataka loss, BJP has no state government in south India

The Karnataka Assembly election was held for a total of 224 constituencies, with 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes on May 10. The state has a total of 5,24,11,557 electors, out of which 5,23,63,948 are general electors. A total of 2,613 candidates contested the elections, out of which 2,427 were male, 185 were female, and one was a transgender person. This time, Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 72.67%.

Also read: 'Congress will form govt on own strength': Siddaramaiah confident on winning

Watch: Karnataka Election Result: Local anti-incumbency reason for BJP numbers: Lehar Singh