Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s new movie is titled Bheemla Nayak

The movie is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

On the occasion of Independence Day, the title of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming Telugu film was announced as Bheemla Nayak. A short video was also released, giving fans the first glimpse of the film. The movie is the remake of the Malayalam film, Ayyappanum Koshiyum which starred Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

In the Telugu remake, Pawan Kalyan will be stepping into Biju Menon's role from the original, while Rana Daggubati will be essaying the role played by Prithviraj.

In the first glimpse video, Pawan Kalyan, who plays a cop called Bheemla Nayak, is wearing a black shirt and a dark grey lungi. He has an intense expression on his face and calls out to someone named Daniel (Danny), played by Rana Daggubati, and goes on to beat up some goons.

There has been some criticism about the movie's title, as only Pawan Kalyan's character’s name finds a place in it, while the Malayalam movie had both the characters’ names in the title. However, the makers have responded saying that there is 'order for everything'. Since the release of the first glimpse, #AyyappanumKoshiyum title has also been trending on Twitter.

A multi-starrer has turned into a solo hero movie? #BheemlaNayak — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) August 15, 2021

It was also announced that songs from the film would start being released September 2 onwards, on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan's birthday. On that day, the first single from the film will be put out on YouTube.

Earlier, it was announced that Nithya Menen might be on board for the movie and now it's been confirmed that she will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film. The other cast members haven’t been announced yet.

While young filmmaker Sagar K Chandra is the director of the film, Trivikram Srinivas is taking care of the script and Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography. Further, National Award winner Naveen Nooli will be editing the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under his Sitara Entertainments banner.

The movie is set to release on January 12, 2022, in time for the festival of Sankranthi.

