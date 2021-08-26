Shooting for Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt’s RRR wraps up

Helmed by ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli, the period drama features Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani among others.

Flix Tollywood

Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has wrapped up shooting. Sharing the news with fans on social media on Thursday, August 26, the makers of the film noted that except for a couple of shots, they have wrapped up the schedule. They further said that the team wrapped up with a bike shot, which was what they had commenced shooting with. “And that's a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018,” the tweet read.

Following the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, fans are eager to watch SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR. The period drama stars actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Ram Charan is essaying the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, RRR also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.

Apart from the making video of RRR, the first single from the movie titled ‘Dosti’, was released over the weekend on the occasion of Friendship Day. The Telugu version of the song is sung by Hemachandra, while other versions have been sung by Anirudh, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar. The track also features glimpses of the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahari Music have bagged the music rights for all five languages. ‘Dosti’ was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.