Shocking videos show powerful explosion in Lebanon capital Beirut

Dozens of people were hurt after a massive explosion of unknown origin at the port in Lebanon's capital of Beirut. Buildings were destroyed and windows shattered.

news Beirut Explosion

A powerful explosions injured dozens and caused widespread damage in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday. The explosions took place at the city's port. It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosions and how many people were injured. Windows were shattered and buildings were destroyed, while smoke was seen billowing across the city.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said there was a "very high number of injuries," local television channel LBC quoted him as saying. Several eyewitnesses reported that that some of the wounded may be buried under rubble. According to The Guardian, "Lebanonâ€™s health minister told journalists a ship carrying fireworks had blown up in the port, though the size of the blast heard across the country raised suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike or detonation of explosives - deliberate or otherwise."

Video shows smoke from first explosion and then massive second one that follows. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/vugtOtd1pP August 4, 2020

Some local TV stations reported that the blast took place at an area where fireworks were sold, while Lebanon's state news agency NNA quoted security sources as saying that the warehouses may have housed explosives.

Several videos and images have emerged on social media websites showing the explosion and the damage that followed in Beirut.

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV â€” Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

#BREAKING - Secondary angle of an array of explosions in #Beirut, #Lebanon.



Conflicting reports on the cause and location of the explosions. Reports say that witnesses saw a â€˜missileâ€™ being the cause of the secondary explosion, #Lebanese officials say it occurred near fireworks pic.twitter.com/RNIvsP5l8y â€” SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) August 4, 2020

The explosion in #Beirutâ€™s port area is utterly extraordinary â€” the blast wave is huge.



Lots of initially small explosions followed by a massive one raises lots of questions - potentially consistent with large scale munitions, but also mass gas storage?pic.twitter.com/sSy456nkSb â€” Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 4, 2020

Even the Beirut airport (around 10 km from the explosion) was damaged by the explosion #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/rE2yvy0CnA â€” Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) August 4, 2020

Another video I was just sent - incredible damage from shockwave on Charles Malek street. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/4U6TJLvugz â€” Michael Downey (@mgdowney) August 4, 2020

Looks like at least one warehouse by the port went up. Widespread damage from the blast throughout the city.pic.twitter.com/G2O4VjnbDd â€” Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

#BREAKING - Injuries in #Beirut, #Lebanon are "in the thousands", per local media.



Video shows the MASSIVE explosion in slow motion. pic.twitter.com/uet5y9qvqi â€” Iqra rafeeq awan (@iqra_rafeeq) August 4, 2020

With inputs from DW.