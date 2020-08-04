Dozens of people were hurt after a massive explosion of unknown origin at the port in Lebanon's capital of Beirut. Buildings were destroyed and windows shattered.

Beirut Explosion Tuesday, August 04, 2020
TNM Staff

A powerful explosions injured dozens and caused widespread damage in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday. The explosions took place at the city's port. It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosions and how many people were injured. Windows were shattered and buildings were destroyed, while smoke was seen billowing across the city.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said there was a "very high number of injuries," local television channel LBC quoted him as saying. Several eyewitnesses reported that that some of the wounded may be buried under rubble. According to The Guardian, "Lebanonâ€™s health minister told journalists a ship carrying fireworks had blown up in the port, though the size of the blast heard across the country raised suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike or detonation of explosives - deliberate or otherwise." 

Some local TV stations reported that the blast took place at an area where fireworks were sold, while Lebanon's state news agency NNA quoted security sources as saying that the warehouses may have housed explosives.

Several videos and images have emerged on social media websites showing the explosion and the damage that followed in Beirut. 

With inputs from DW.

