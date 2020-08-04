Beirut explosion: All officials at Indian Mission in Lebanon safe

Indian envoy to Lebanon Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan told a TV channel that the members of the Indian mission are safe.

Following the massive explosion that rocked Lebanon capital Beirut, Indian envoy to Lebanon Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan told TV channel WION News that the members of the Indian mission are safe. The explosion on Tuesday at the Beirut port shocked the world as visuals emerged on social media platforms. While it is still unclear what caused the explosion, according to local reports in Lebanon, it could be a blast on a ship carrying firecrackers.

All Indians officials at mission safe says Indian envoy to Lebanon @IndiaInLebanon Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan to @WIONews â€” Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 4, 2020

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hasan said there was a "very high number of injuries," local television channel LBC quoted him as saying. Several eyewitnesses reported that that some of the wounded may be buried under rubble. According to The Guardian, "Lebanonâ€™s health minister told journalists a ship carrying fireworks had blown up in the port, though the size of the blast heard across the country raised suspicions it might have resulted from a rocket strike or detonation of explosives - deliberate or otherwise."

This is a developing story.