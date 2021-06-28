Ravi Tejaâ€™s upcoming thriller film to begin shooting from July 1

The makers said that the first schedule of the movie would be shot in an aluminum factory in Hyderabad.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Ravi Tejaâ€™s upcoming thriller movie is set to begin shooting from July 1, 2021, according to an official announcement released by the makers, SLV Cinemas LLP. Ravi Teja, who is usually seen in family, action, and romantic comedy genres, would now be seen in a thriller movie. The makers said that the first schedule of the movie would begin in an aluminum factory in Hyderabad with Ravi Teja and other prominent cast members, and a few key scenes are slated to be finished in the first schedule. The movie is being bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV cinemas LLP.

According to sources, the movie is being touted as a unique thriller, in which Ravi Teja is going to play a â€˜never-seen-before' role and the story is said to be inspired by real life incidents. The movie is going to have Divyansha Koushik, known for her work Majili, playing the female lead. The movie also has senior character artist Naresh, Pavithra Lokesh, and Rahul Ramakrishna playing prominent roles.

The actor is also known for working with several debut directors. This time too, he is teaming up with a debutant, Sarath Madava, who has earlier worked as a writer for other movies. For this movie, Sarat is going to take care of the story, screenplay and dialogues, besides direction. While Sam CS is composing the music for the movie, Satyan Sooryan will be handling the cinematography.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Krack, which saw a decent collection at the box office when theatres reopened partially in the month of January. The movie has Sruthi Haasan playing the lead role. Ravi Tejaâ€™s other movie, Khiladi, is also ready for release, but has been postponed due to the closure of theatres amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

