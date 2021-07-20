Sharwanand and Rashmika begin shooting for Telugu movie ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie will see Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna collaborating for the first time.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu went on floors recently. The makers of the Telugu movie took to Twitter on Tuesday, July 20, to announce that the crew has started filming. “The most refreshing combo of @ImSharwanand& @iamRashmika's #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu Shoot begins More exciting updates soon,” the tweet read. The photo from the sets features actors Sharwanand, Rashmika and others looking at the camera.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is helmed by director Kishore Tirumala, who is known for movies like Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Chitralahari (2019). Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas banner, the movie marks the first collaboration between Rashmika and Sharwanand.

The title poster of the movie was unveiled on March 6, marking actor Sharwanand’s birthday, while Rashmika’s first-look poster from the movie was released on her birthday, on April 5 this year. Rashmika sports an elegant look in a pale orange saree paired with silver jewellery in the poster, which features her stringing marigold. “Happy to team up with gorgeous & talented @iamRashmika for our #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu. #HBDRashmikaMandanna @ImSharwanand @SLVCinemasOffl (sic),” director Kishore Tirumala tweeted. The makers are yet to announce other details about the cast and crew members as well on the plot.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects lined up in her kitty. She recently made her Kollywood debut in Sulthan, opposite actor Karthi. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, who will be essaying the role of a RAW agent in the movie. Rashmika has been cast opposite Allu Arjun in the much-awaited Tollywood movie Pushpa, which also stars actor Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. She is also currently shooting for the upcoming Hindi movie, Goodbye, alongside Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan.

Whereas, actor Sharwanand will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu action-drama Maha Samudram. The title of his 30th film, Oke Oka Jeevitham, was unveiled on June 28, this year.