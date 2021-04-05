Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ released

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ stars Rashmika and Sharwanand in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Greetings and love poured in from fans and colleagues for actor Rashmika Mandanna on her 25th birthday on Monday. The makers of her upcoming Telugu movie Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu also gave her a surprise by releasing her first-look poster from the movie.

The first-look poster shows Rashmika dressed in a pale orange saree and printed blouse paired with silver jewellery, sitting in a verdant garden and stringing marigold. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the film’s director Kishore Tirumala wrote, “Happy to team up with gorgeous & talented @iamRashmika for our #AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu. #HBDRashmikaMandanna @ImSharwanand @SLVCinemasOffl (sic).”

Last month, the title poster of the movie was released on the occasion of lead actor Sharwanand’s birthday. “Here’s the Title Poster # AadavaalluMeekuJohaarlu Wishing our hero @ImSharwanand a very Happy Birthday #HBDSharwanand @ iamRashmika @DirKishoreOffl,” the tweet posted by SLV Cinemas read.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The film is also written by director Kishore Tirumala, who is known for movies like Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Chitralahari (2019). The movie is currently in its initial stages of production.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has several projects in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s Pushpa. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil and Jagapathi Babu in supporting roles. She recently made her Kollywood debut with Sulthan, opposite actor Karthi. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, who will be seen as a RAW agent in the movie. She is currently filming for another Hindi movie, Goodbye, alongside Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Further details about the venture are awaited.

Sharwanand on the other hand will be seen in the upcoming Telugu action drama Maha Samudram. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner, the movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles. The Ajay Bhupathi directorial is slated for theatrical release on August 19.