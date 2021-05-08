Shankar Jiwal is new Chennai Police Commissioner and Davidson intel chief

Thamaraikannan IPS will be the new ADGP (Law and Order).

Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered a rejig of senior IPS officers in Tamil Nadu, appointing a new Commissioner for Chennai City police and Chief of State Intelligence.

Shankar Jiwal has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police for Chennai, and senior IPS officer and present Coimbatore City Police Commissioner S Davidson Devasirvatham has been appointed as the Chief of State Intelligence. P Thamaraikannan (presently ADGP Welfare) has been posted as the State ADGP for Law and Order.

In an order issued late on Friday, the state government announced the postings with immediate effect. Shankar Jiwal, who will be replacing Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal as the police commissioner in Chennai is a 1990-batch IPS officer. He is currently the ADGP, Armed Forces in Chennai. During his stint as the city police commissioner in Trichy, he had introduced the e-challan system and integrated traffic management system in the city, as per reports. He also worked with the Special Task Force for six years and was posted in Sathyamangalam. Jiwal has also worked as the IG of Internal Security, during which he was instrumental in amping up technology-based surveillance in intelligence units. He was also conferred with the Presidentâ€™s Police Medal in 2019.

S Davidson Devasirvatham is a 1995-batch IPS officer, who is currently the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city. He was appointed as the commissioner for Kovai city by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the run-up to the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and will now be replacing C Easwaramoorthy. He has worked as the Commissioner of Police in Madurai, IG of Administration of the West Zone and in the Narcotics Control Bureau previously. He received the Presidentâ€™s Medal for Police in 2021 for his service.

P Thamaraikannan will take charge as the new ADGP for Law and Order in the state. He will be replacing K Jayanth Murali. Thamaraikannan is known for investigating bank robbery cases in 2012 and narrowing down on the suspects. Five suspects in the case were killed in an encounter in Velachery.