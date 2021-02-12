Shankar and Ram Charan to come together for multilingual film

Shankar's 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal was halted after an accident that took three lives in February 2020.

Tollywood actor Ram Charan is all set to team up with director Shankar in his upcoming multilingual movie which will also be a multi-starrer. The official announcement was made by actor Ram Charan and Shankar on their respective social media pages.



"Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 !" tweeted Ram Charan. Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir's cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu.



If reports are to be believed, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and KGF star Yash will also be playing important roles in the film. The movie is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish.



Shankar's Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, was



Currently, Ram Charan is on the sets of RRR, which is being directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. The movie also has Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris playing the lead roles along with Ram Charan. The movie is being touted as a fictional tale that took place before independence. In this period drama, while Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem. Both the first look teasers have been released by the makers.



According to reports, the movie is expected to be shot in 2022. It is going to be Ram Charan's 15th film.

