Shankar to make a multi starrer before 'Indian 2'? Approaches KGF star Yash

Shankar has apparently approached KGF fame star Yash to play one of the leads in the multi starrer.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Shankar, who recently began work on Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, is most likely to take up a multi-starrer project before returning to complete his sequel to India. Apparently, Kamal Haasan is all set to commence work on his next project with Lokesh Kanagaraj from later this month. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Shankar has planned to quickly wrap up a multi-starrer and has apparently approached KGF fame star Yash to play one of the leads in the film. Vijay Sethupathi is also expected to play one of the key roles, as per a report by Pinkvilla. Shankar is believed to have approached the Telugu industry as well as Bollywood for this project. However, an official announcement regarding this project is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is expected to resume work on Indian 2 sometime next year. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs. 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode. The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

Kamal Haasan’s film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is tipped to be a crime-thriller. As per recent reports, Kamal plays a cop who is on the hunt for a serial killer. As per Times of India report, two key technicians have already been signed and an official announcement can be expected to be made soon. As per the report, Lokesh has gone with the team he has worked so far in all his films. Apparently, Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. It will be their collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master. The report further added that the shoot will begin from November. When the project was announced, Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: “Another journey begins".

He also shared the announcement poster. It’s worth mentioning that not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there's no update on the project yet. A section of the industry believes that Lokesh will work with Rajinikanth after completing his project with Kamal Haasan; however, no official announcement has been made.