Shane Nigam’s Veyil postponed due to spike in coronavirus cases

The film’s cast includes actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal, Shine Tom Chacko, James Elia and Sree Rekha in pivotal roles.

Flix Mollywood

The release of Malayalam actor Shane Nigam’s upcoming movie Veyil has been postponed due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The film was initially slated to hit the big screens on Friday, January 28. Actor Shane Nigam took to Instagram on January 27 to announce that the makers have decided to postpone its theatrical release.

The official letter released by the makers states that they have postponed it in view of the surge in coronavirus cases while also adding that they will reschedule it for a later date when there is an improvement in the situation. Billed as a family drama, Veyil’s cast includes actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal and actor Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. James Elia and Sree Rekha too are seen as college students but the latter also appears as an employed mother in the trailer.

The film has Shaz Mohammad on board as cinematographer, while Parveen Prabhakaran has been roped in to take care of editing. Pradeep Kumar will be composing the soundtracks and background score for the project.

Earlier, the makers of the much-anticipated Kannada movie Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, also announced that the theatrical release of the film has been postponed. The announcement about the postponement of Vikrant Rona was also made on January 27. “Despite our willingness to meet you all at the cinemas on Feb 24th, the present COVID scenario and the prevailing restrictions are not favorable for a grand release across the globe,” the makers of the much-awaited film said in a statement. They added, “We understand that the wait can be excruciating but we promise that the cinematic experience will be worthy of your patience. We will soon announce the new date on which the world will meet its new hero! (sic)”