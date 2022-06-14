Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth released on bail after arrest in drugs case

Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, has been released from the custody of Bengaluru police a day after he was arrested for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in Bengaluru. Siddhanth Kapoor got station bail a day after he and four others were taken into custody after the police raided a party at a luxury five-star hotel on Bengaluruâ€™s MG Road.

According to reports, during the raids on Sunday night, the police seized 7 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of marijuana at the rave party organised at the five-star hotel in Bengaluru. A midnight raid was conducted at the hotel and blood tests were conducted on 35 persons at the party, out of whom five, including Siddhanth, tested positive for drug use.

The four other persons arrested along with Siddhanth were Akhil Soni, business manager of Mind Fire Solutions; Harjoth Singh, an industrialist; Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur; and Akhil, a photographer. A case has been registered against under various sections of the NDPS Act at the Ulsoor police station.

Siddhanth Kapoor and four others were released late Monday night by the Halasuru police in the state capital. The police said that he has been asked to appear for inquiry on Tuesday at 11 am.

Meanwhile, officers from the Excise Department have also visited the hotel where the party was held and conducted an inquiry. The arrests were made after medical tests confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others had consumed drugs. The police are trying to find out details of other persons who attended the party.

Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor. 37-year-old Siddhanth has worked as an assistant director for multiple Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyya, Bhagam Bhaag and Judwaa, and has acted in films like Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Shootout at Wadala, etc. His sister Shraddha Kapoor was among the celebrities who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death.