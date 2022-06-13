Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth detained after rave party in Bengaluru

According to the Bengaluru police, Siddhanth Kapoor was detained after a midnight raid was conducted at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru where drugs were allegedly being used.

news Drugs case

Siddhanth Kapoor, who is Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoorâ€™s son and actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother, is among five people who have been detained by the Bengaluru police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party held in the city on Sunday, June 12. According to the police, a midnight raid was conducted at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru where drugs were allegedly being used. A blood test was conducted on 35 persons at the party, out of whom five, including Siddhanth, have reportedly tested positive for drug use.

The party that was raided was held at a luxury 5-star hotel on Bengaluruâ€™s MG Road. After receiving a tip-off, the Bengaluru police conducted a raid at the hotel and they reportedly found that drugs were being used.

Among the five persons is Siddhanth Kapoor, whose sample has also tested positive for the use of drugs. All those who were found to have consumed drugs have now been taken to Ulsoor police station. A case is being filed under the NDPS Act, the police have said. Reports say that the other four people who are also detained by the police are techies. It is not immediately known whether the drugs were consumed at the party or inside a hotel room.

Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor. 37-year-old Siddhanth has worked as an assistant director for multiple Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyya, Bhagam Bhaag and Judwaa, and has acted in films like Ugly, Haseena Parkar, Shootout at Wadala, etc. His sister Shraddha Kapoor was among the celebrities who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death.

This is a developing story