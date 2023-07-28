Shah to launch Annamalai's six-month-long padayatra in TN today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a six-month-long statewide padayatra of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Friday at the temple town of Rameswaram.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a six-month-long statewide padayatra of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Friday, July 28, at the temple town of Rameswaram. The inaugural ceremony, according to a statement from the BJP state office, will take place on Friday evening. K Annamalai will commence his yatra from Saturday, July 29.

The padayatra named, 'En Mann, En Makkal' meaning 'My land, My people,' will cover all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state and the BJP is expecting it to be a game changer for its fortunes in the state. Ever since K Annamalai, an IPS officer-turned politician became the state president of the BJP, he has been on an aggressive move against the ruling DMK government and has brought out alleged corruption details against the DMK and its senior leaders. This includes the alleged corruption details of Chief Minister MK Stalin while he was the Deputy Chief Minister during the previous DMK government.

The campaign will be covering all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu and will conclude on January 11, 2024, ahead of the 2024 general elections.The BJP state president will cover 1,770 km by foot and will travel by vehicle in rural areas. Ten major rallies are planned during the padayatra and one union minister will address each of these rallies, including senior national leaders.