Sex racket operating in guise of spa centre busted in TN, owner arrested

The police rescued five women from the place and sent them to a government home in Mylapore.

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a man for allegedly running a sex racket under the guise of an ayurveda spa centre in Ambattur on Friday. The police rescued five women from the place and sent them to a government home in Mylapore.

According to a report, the massage centre was functioning from Vadivelu Mudali street of Ambattur. The centre was allegedly being run by Sathish of VOC Nagar in Vannarpet. He was running the racket with young women in the name of a shadow salon and ayurvedic spa. The Ambattur police received a tip-off about the racket and launched a raid.

Based on the tip-off, Ambattur police inspector Chidambara Murugesan reached the spot and conducted a search. Police rescued all the five women and took them to Mylapore government home.

Sathish, the owner of the spa, was arrested and later interrogated. Police then produced him before a magistrate and lodged him at the Puzhal prison.

In a similar incident, last week, a 22-year-old woman who was trafficked from Bengaluru, was rescued from a secret room of a lodge in Mettupalayam. The hotel in the middle of a tourist area, was being run by Mahendran (46) and Ganesan (36). The police, based on a tip-off, conducted a raid at the place and rescued the woman, who was found confined in a room behind a small mirror in the bathroom.

Police entered the room through a window-sized entry and found a single cot and mattress, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly held hostage by the two men. Police arrested the two men and rescued the woman. The woman was sent to a womenâ€™s home and the lodge was sealed.

Police registered cases under charges of Immoral Trafficking and Indian Penal Code and remanded the accused to judicial custody.