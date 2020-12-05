Seven sub-sects in TN to be included under Devendrakula Vellalar: CM Palaniswami

The CM said based on the findings of a committee, the state will recommend to the Union government to bring the seven caste groups under Devendrakulla Vellalar community.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced that seven sub-sects— Devendrakulathan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Pallan and Patharian—will be called as Devendrakula Vellalars based on the recommendations of a committee headed by IAS officer Hansraj Verma. The Chief Minister also said he will send a recommendation to the Union government to include the seven sub-sects under Devendrakula Vellalar but owing to their socio-economic conditions, the community will continue to enjoy the same reservations in education and jobs.

Chief Minister Palaniswami, while addressing the press in Sivaganga said, “A committee was formed under IAS Hansraj in 2019 to review the demand for bringing the seven caste groups under the roof of Devendrakula Vellalars. It was recommended to the government that Devendrakulathan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayan, Pallan and Patharia all the seven caste groups should be called as Devendrakulla Vellalars.”

“Accepting the findings of the committee, the state government will recommend to the Union government to bring the seven caste groups under Devendrakulla Vellalar. Even if they will be called as Devendrakulla Vellalar, considering the socio economic status, they will continue to be placed under the Scheduled Caste list,” he said.

The demand to include seven sub-sects under Devendrakula Vellalar and to include them under MBC (Most Backward Caste) list instead of the Scheduled Caste list was placed by Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy.

In the same event in Sivaganga, the Chief Minister took potshots at the DMK saying, “DMK leader A Raja served as a Union Minister during Congress regime but it was the Congress that jailed him.”

The jibe between CM and DMK leader A Raja started after the Chief Minister alleged that the 2G Spectrum scam involved money equivalent to the Tamil Nadu budget. Following this, A Raja said, “If CM can say that any of the allegations have been proved against DMK, then I’ll openly debate in the Secretariat in front of the media.”