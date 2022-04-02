Seven people killed after mini-van topples in TN’s Tirupathur district

There were 26 passengers in the vehicle, who were travelling to a nearby village for a festival, when the incident happened.

news Accident

Seven people were killed on Saturday, April 2 after a mini van toppled in Javadhumalai area in Tirupathur district of Tamil Nadu. The incident happened allegedly as the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting an electric post and the vehicle then plunged downhill.

There were 26 passengers in the vehicle, who were travelling to a nearby village for a festival, when the incident happened. Ten people were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment.

Emergency teams have rushed to the spot and the injured are being brought to Tirupathur government hospital.

This is a developing story.