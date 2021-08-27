Setback to EPS, Madras HC says police can further investigate Kodanad case

The High Court dismissed a petition filed by prosecution witness Ravi opposing further investigation in the case, stating that he had no locus standi in the matter.

In a setback to former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami, the Madras High Court on Friday, August 27, said the police can further investigate the Kodanad case. Justice M Nirmal Kumar dismissed a petition filed by the prosecution witness, â€˜Anubhavâ€™ Ravi opposing a further investigation into the case, stating that he had no locus standi in the matter.

EPS had earlier opposed further investigation into the 2017 murder and burglary at Kodanad estate, alleging that the DMK government was trying to falsely implicate him in the case. Ravi, who had filed the petition in the Madras High Court, is also an office bearer in AIADMKâ€™s Nilgiris district unit.

While dismissing Raviâ€™s plea, the High Court observed that even after the chargesheet is filed, further investigation can be carried out by the police. Justice Nirmal Kumar said that Ravi has no locus standi in the case as he is only a witness.

In his plea, Ravi has submitted that he is facing threats from various quarters to file a favourable witness statement. He asked what the need to investigate him after the chargesheet has been filed is, adding that he had already submitted to investigation once and there was no further need to investigate him again. The police have replied in court that there will be no danger to him and to surrender with his lawyer.

The High Court also heard the prosecution's plea on Friday. The police have submitted that Sasikala, former-aid of the late chief minister J Jayalaitha, needs to be investigated. The police have added that much mystery remains around the case.

Meanwhile, the Niligiris Sessions Court has adjourned their Kodanad hearing to September 02 after both the prosecution and the accused made heated arguments before the judge. The police had earlier filed a petition seeking permission to further investigate the case. On Friday, the Session Court deferred its order as the matter was before the High Court.

The Kodanad case relates to the murder and heist in April 2017 at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaaâ€™s estate in Kodanad. Om Bahadur, a watchman, was found murdered following a break-in at the estate. Days later, a prime suspect in the case, Kanagaraj was killed in a road accident in Salem. The next day, another accused KV Sayan also met with a road accident. He, however, escaped with injuries. In July that year, a CCTV operator at the estate died by suicide.

In 2019, Sayan and another accused Valayar Manoj alleged in a short documentary that the then CM Edappadi Palaniswami had contracted the burglary, an allegation that he has denied.

