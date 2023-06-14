Senthil Balaji arrest: Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges harassment by ED

DMK ministers have alleged that they will take legal action against ED for not serving an arrest notice nor informing the family of Senthil Balaji of his arrest.

After almost 18 hours of searches, Tamil Nadu’s Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested around 2:15 am on Wednesday, June 14, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. The case related to the cash-for-job scam which allegedly took place when he was the Transport Minister in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government between 2011 to 2015. Upon being arrested, the minister complained of chest pain and was then rushed to the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital in Chennai. Following discussions with the doctors,Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged harassment by ED as the cause for Senthil Bajali’s health deterioration.

DMK ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Minister of Law S Ragupathy, Minister for Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu, Public Works Minister EV Velu and DMK’s Rajya Sabha member NR Elango visited the Omandurar multi-speciality hospital. The ED, however, denied them access to the arrested minister.

Following discussions with doctors at Omandurar, Minister Sekar Babu told the media that the doctors have identified variations in Senthil Balaji’s electrocardiogram (ECG) and that he is being kept under observation. Udhayanidhi further alleged that the ED harassed the state’s Electricity Minister and cited it as the reason for his condition. He further added, “DMK is not afraid of the Union government, we will initiate lawful action.”

NR Elango told media that the minister was brought in an unconscious state to the hospital and added, “This is totally an illegal and unconstitutional arrest because the grounds of arrest were not informed to him or his relatives. The Supreme Court has time and again said that a notice under section 41A should be provided by even the ED for arrest. We will face this legally.” NR Elango also said that Senthil Balaji’s advocates and relatives have also been barred from visiting him at the hospital.

The ED had in May conducted an eight-day long search at Senthil Balaji’s residence and at the homes and offices of his supporters and friends. On Tuesday, June 13, searches were conducted at the minister’s official chambers in the Secretariat.