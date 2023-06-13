Senior Tollywood producer BVSN Prasad joins Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party

BVSN Prasad and Pawan Kalyan had earlier collaborated for the 2013 film Attarintiki Daredi, following which they had a dispute over unpaid remuneration dues to the actor.

Flix Politics

Senior Telugu film producer BVSN Prasad joined actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party on Monday, June 12, after meeting the latter at JSP’s headquarters in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. Prasad was welcomed into the party by Pawan Kalyan who felicitated him with JSP's scarf. Prasad has produced several hit movies including Chatrapathi, Magadheera, Darling, Nannaku Prematho, Tholi Prema and the recently released Virupaksha.

Prasad and Pawan Kalyan had earlier collaborated for Attarintiki Daredi. Following the film’s release, a dispute arose between the two when Prasad allegedly failed to clear Pawan Kalyan’s dues for the film. In 2016, the actor approached the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) over unpaid remuneration dues of about Rs 2 crore. Prasad, however, settled the dues eventually. It remains to be seen if Prasad will be actively involved in politics and contest in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections next year.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is set to begin his election campaign in his custom-designed Varahi vehicle across Andhra Pradesh from June 14. Ahead of the yatra, Pawan performed a ‘yagam’ (a Hindu ritual) on Monday, “to protect Dharma and people’s welfare and bring in social reforms,” according to a JSP press release.

Read: Pawan Kalyan unveils ‘Varahi’, election vehicle with CCTV, light and sound features

Pawan will begin the election yatra in Annavaram after performing a pooja at the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple. In the first phase of the yatra, the actor-politician will cover 11 Assembly constituencies including Prathipadu, Pithapuram, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada Urban, Mummidivaram, Annavaram, P Gannavaram, Razole, Palakollu, Narasapuram, and Bhimavaram. The first public meeting will be held at Kathipudi in Sankhavaram mandal of Prathipadu Assembly constituency in Kakinada district. The schedule of the second phase of the yatra is yet to be finalised.

Pawan Kalyan has also appointed in-charge leaders for 26 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, and asked JSP leaders from the state to prepare for contesting the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. Pawan Kalyan is expected to do a Varahi yatra in Telangana too ahead of the elections. Earlier in May 2022, Pawan Kalyan announced that JSP would contest the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana.

Read: Pawan Kalyan appoints in charges for 26 constituencies in Telangana