Pawan Kalyan unveils ‘Varahi’, election vehicle with CCTV, light and sound features

Jana Sena Party alleged that authorities in Andhra Pradesh had recently stopped power supply during Pawan Kalyan’s tour in Visakhapatnam, and said the vehicle was equipped to handle such inconveniences.

news Politics

Ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan unveiled a special vehicle for his state-wide campaign. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader posted a video and a few photographs of the four-wheeler on Twitter. The vehicle named 'Varahi' has been designed for Pawan Kalyan’s election yatra, according to Jana Sena Party. “’Varahi’ is ready for election battle,” tweeted Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, December 7.

The JSP leader inspected the vehicle, which resembles a military bus, during a trial run in Hyderabad. He is reported to have discussed various features of the vehicle with technical experts and suggested a few modifications. The four-wheeler will be used by the JSP leader to campaign across Andhra Pradesh, where elections are due in April-May 2024.

However, the vehicle is likely to run into some trouble in its current form, as it has been pointed out that its colour is in violation of Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. As per Rule 121 which pertains to the painting of motor vehicles, “no motor vehicle including agricultural tractor and construction equipment vehicle shall be painted in olive green colour except those belonging to the Defence Department.”

Commenting on Pawan Kalyan's campaign vehicle, former state Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said: "I am requesting Pawan Kalyan to step out of the world of cinema. He claims often to be a responsible citizen, but what is the use of such statements? His vehicle's colour is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Rules. The olive green colour is to be used only for vehicles of the Indian Army.”

The vehicle’s features

The vehicle is named after the deity Varahi, who is worshipped as a protector of all directions, JSP said in a press release. The vehicle is equipped with specialised lighting and sound systems for the election campaign tour.

JSP said that the vehicle is designed with security measures such as CCTV cameras, keeping in mind the possible disruptions that could take place during Pawan Kalyan's tours. Alleging that streetlights were deliberately shut down to disrupt Pawan Kalyan’s recent tour of Visakhapatnam, JSP said that special lighting arrangements have been made in the vehicle to avoid such inconveniences. The vehicle, which has CCTV cameras on all sides, also has space for a meeting of three persons and stairs with a hydraulic system so Pawan Kalyan can reach the top of the vehicle, it added.

The JSP chief is expected to embark on a tour of Andhra Pradesh early next year. Pawan Kalyan, whose Jana Sena Party is an ally of the BJP, is reported to be working to form a grand alliance against the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He is reportedly keen to have an alliance with the BJP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to avoid a split of anti-incumbency votes.

