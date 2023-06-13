Pawan Kalyan appoints in charges for 26 constituencies in Telangana

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan on Monday appointed incharges for 26 Assembly constituencies in Telangana and asked the party leaders from the state to prepare for contesting the coming elections. The actor-politician held a meeting with JSP leaders from Telangana and directed them to be ready for the Assembly elections.



Pawan Kalyan said that the JSP will work to fulfill the aspirations of Telangana movement. He said that 1,300 martyrs laid down their lives for Telangana and though the separate state was achieved, their expectations remained unfulfilled. Stating that no party has given a chance to so many newcomers, he asked the constituency incharges to make use of the opportunity.



Pawan Kalyan told JSP leaders that he would soon undertake a campaign on his special campaign vehicle 'Varahi' in Telangana. In May last year, Pawan Kalyan had announced that the JSP will contest the polls in Telangana. He had said the party may field candidates in 20 per cent of the constituencies in the state but a final decision on number of seats or alliances with other parties will be taken after discussion in the party.



Elections for 119-member Telangana Assembly are due to be held in November-December this year. Meanwhile, well-known film producer BVSN Prasad joined the JSP on Monday in the presence of Pawan Kalyan, who welcomed him into the party fold. Prasad was producer of Pawan Kalyan starrer "Attarintiki Daredi". He produced films under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.



Pawan Kalyan on Monday participated in religious rituals at the JSP head office in Mangalagiri. He is set to embark on Varahi Yatra on June 14 in Andhra Pradesh with the aim to end the rule of the YSR Congress Party.