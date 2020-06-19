Senior GHMC official, two cops among new COVID-19 cases reported in Hyderabad

The senior official was among the 302 new cases of COVID-19 reported from Hyderabad on Thursday.

A Zonal Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday following which authorities sealed his office chamber.

Four GHMC employees have already tested positive. They include the driver of Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and an employee in his office.

Meanwhile, two policemen at a police station in Hyderabad tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. A head constable and a constable of SR Nagar police station were found infected by the virus and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A few days ago, 15 policemen of the Banjara Hills police station had tested positive. In a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, 352 people tested positive on Thursday, thus adding 1,000 patients in three days.

This is the highest daily jump in the cases since the first case was reported on March 2. It was only on Wednesday that the state had recorded the highest jump with 269 cases.

With this the state's tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 6,027, of which 2,531 are active. With three more persons succumbing to the disease, the death toll rose to 195.

The spike in numbers is being attributed to the Telangana government's move to increase its daily testing numbers.

The government had announced on Sunday that 50,000 tests would be conducted over the next one week to 10 days in Hyderabad and the surrounding districts. The process of conducting the tests in containment zones and among high-risk groups began on Tuesday.

It was not clear if the cases reported during the last two days included the results of the additional tests conducted in containment areas.

After giving daily and cumulative figures of the tests conducted in the media bulletin on Tuesday and Wednesday, the health department removed the columns on Thursday.

