After backlash, Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital to test staff, doctors on COVID-19 duty

This development comes amid a growing number of staff and doctors testing positive for the coronavirus at Osmania Hospital.

news Coronavirus

Hyderabad’s Osmania General Hospital (OGH) announced on Thursday its decision to test staff and doctors as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the hospital.

The Superintendent of the hospital issued an order on Thursday informing the staff about the swab tests.

As per the order, swab tests will be conducted daily between 4.00 pm and 5.00 pm for faculty and staff.

“The requisition forms for the COVID 19 test to be filled by the faculty duly signed by the concerned Professor,” read the order.

Lab technicians were instructed to collect the swab samples and keep case sheets along with the requisition forms at a room near the Telephone Exchange. The requisition forms will be made available at all departments.

Earlier this month, 12 postgraduate doctors, including four gynaecologists, tested positive from the Osmania Medical College (OMC).

Students had alleged that the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) guidelines for testing healthcare workers were not being followed. They submitted a representation to the Director of Health and Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

The Telangana High Court has also pulled up the state government for the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially among doctors.

As of Thursday, Telangana has 2,412 active COVID-19 patients with 3,071 discharges and 192 deaths against a total of 5,675 positive cases. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits continues to top the list of districts with most cases.

According to the Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare Department, the state has 32 COVID-19 designated government hospitals apart from hospitals that are in Hyderabad, with isolation and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities.