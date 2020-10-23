Senior citizen held in TN for sexually assaulting minor who was student in wife’s school

The wife who was the headmistress of the school has been accused of slapping the child and threatening her from speaking out.

news Crime

On Tuesday, a ten-year-old girl and her mother were standing on the porch of their house when a man passed in front of the house. Upon seeing the girl, the man stopped and informed the mother that he was the husband of the headmistress of the government school the child went to. He further queried why the parents had shifted the girl to a private school. As the mother was having this innocuous conversation with the 65-year-old man, the girl was apparently trembling.

“The mother asked her why she was worried and then the girl told her that the man had sexually assaulted her multiple times. The mother soon came and filed a complaint with us,” says Nirmala, the inspector at the All Women’s Police Station in Pollachi in Coimbatore district.

In a crime that has shocked Coimbatore, the police arrested Thangavel and his wife Ayyama on Wednesday. The wife, the police say, was aware of the alleged crime but threatened the girl against reporting it.

According to the mother’s complaint, the sexual assault happened couple of times in March. Thangavel had come to drop off Ayyama in school and used to interact with a few school children. One day, he allegedly took the girl to a small abandoned building near the school’s main building and assaulted her.

The complaint says that in one instance the girl came running out and ran to the headmistress to complain. But instead of encouraging the girl to lodge a complaint against him, the headmistress has been accused of slapping her and threatening her to not tell anyone about the incident. Thangavel too allegedly threatened the child from speaking to anyone about the assault.

Thangavel has been charged under Section 342 (wrongful constraint) of Indian Penal Code and Section 5(I) of POCSO Act for penetrative sexual assault.

When asked if any other parents have come forward with complaints or if the police suspected predatory behaviour, the inspector said that since the school was shut, it would not be possible to follow this line of investigation. They have however asked parents to speak up if any other child has had a similar experience. A source in the Child Protection Committee said that getting corroborative witnesses would be vital for the investigation as the crime happened a few months ago, and without forensic evidence, so that the case is not entirely dependent on just the child’s statement.