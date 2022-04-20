Self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba gets bail in eighth POCSO case

Siva Sankar Baba was arrested by CB-CID in New Delhi in June last year after a few students from Sushil Hari International School in Chennai filed complaints of sexual abuse.

news Crime

Self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba, accused of sexually abusing school children, was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Wednesday, April 20, in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. This was the eighth case in which the accused was granted bail as he had earlier obtained bail in seven other cases. Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court asked Sankar Baba to cooperate with the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) investigating the case and to surrender his passport with a special court.

Siva Sankar Baba was arrested by CB-CID in New Delhi in June last year after a few students from Sushil Hari International School in Kelambakkam, Chennai, the residential school founded by him, filed complaints of sexual abuse. Multiple FIRs were registered under charges of sexual harassment and abuse. He was given bail in the first case by the Supreme Court on April 8. The Tamil Nadu government had opposed the bail plea stating that Siva Sankar Baba might try to influence the survivors and turn them hostile. The accused sought bail on medical grounds.

In June last year, the CB-CID team also arrested Sushmitha, an alumnus of the school, for convincing some students to go to Siva Sankar Babaâ€™s bungalow where the sexual abuse took place.

In August 2021, Siva Sankar Baba moved the Madras High Court seeking bail, but the court dismissed his petitions after â€˜not finding any ground to enlarge the petitioner on bailâ€™. While he claimed that he had no connection with the school and that he just visited the school to deliver spiritual lectures, in his bail application, Siva Sankar Baba has been recognised as the founder of the school. A video on the schoolâ€™s YouTube channel also identified him as the founder.

Police in one of the FIRs said that one of the complainants alleged that when she was a student at the Sushil Hari International School years ago, the godman had forced her to consume alcohol and forced her to watch porn. She also went on to allege that Siva Sankar told her that she should have sex with him so that she does not get sexual thoughts about other boys.

With IANS and PTI inputs