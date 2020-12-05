‘Seethakathi’ star Parvathy Nair to act in ‘Ruban’

The announcement was made by the production house on Thursday.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Parvathy Nair, last seen in Seethakathi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, will act in Rubam. Directed by debut director K Thamarai Selvan, the film is produced by KJR Studios.

The announcement was made by KJR Studios through their official Twitter handle on Thursday. “The run, the chase, it’s all real! Or is it? #KJRStudiosNext #Rubam #ரூபம் it is!,” the production house tweeted.

The film’s music will be composed by Ghibran while the cinematography will be handled by Sudharshan Srinivasan.

Parvathy Nair, interestingly, has another Tamil film being bankrolled by the same production house. Titled Aalambana, this film is written and directed by debutant Pari K Vijay. Vaibhav, Parvatii Nair and Remya Nambeesan are playing the leading roles with Ramdoss in a crucial role as a genie along with Dindigul I Leoni. Hiphop Tamizha is composing music for Aalambana with Vinoth Rathinasamy taking care of cinematography. San Lokesh is in charge of the edits.

Parvathy has also been signed up to play an important role in the Hindi movie 83. It is a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, KA Productions, and Kabir Khan Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles. Parvathy Nair plays cricketer Sunil Gavaskar’s wife Marshneil Mehrotra Gavaskar.

Parvathy’s last film Seethakathi was directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and happened to be Vijay Sethupathi’s 25th film as hero. While Vijay Sethupathi was seen as Ayya and Veteran Kumar, Parvathy acted as Kumar’s wife and Archana was cast as Ayya’s wife. The film also had Gayathrie and veteran director J Mahendran in the cast with the latter playing the villain. Govind Menon had composed the tunes for this flick with Saraskanth TK wielding the camera. R Govindaraj was the editor of Seethakathi. The film was bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram, Umesh G, Jayaram and Arun Vaidyanathan under the banner Passion Studios.

Content provided by Digital Native