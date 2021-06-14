Sedition case: Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana moves HC for pre-arrest bail

The Lakshadweep Police had on June 8 booked Aisha for sedition following a complaint that she spread ‘false news about the spread of COVID-19’ in the union territory during a TV debate.

Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case filed against her. Aisha was last week booked under charges of sedition for criticising Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel and alleging during a television channel debate that the Union government used a “bio-weapon” in the Union territory.

The Lakshadweep Police had on June 8 registered an FIR against Aisha after a complaint alleged that she spread ‘false news about the spread of COVID-19’ in the union territory during a TV debate. The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president, Abdul Khader. Responding to the case registered against her, Aisha had taken to Facebook to say that her voice will only get louder. A Lakshadweep-based model and actor, Aisha has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers.

"I did not raise my voice for the land just so that I will lose my strength when they attempt to weaken me. From now, my voice will only grow louder,” she said in her post. “The BJP leader who filed the case hails from Lakshadweep. While he betrays his native land, I will keep fighting for it. It is the betrayers who will find themselves alone tomorrow," she added. "Now to the people of Lakshadweep: The sea protects you and you protect it in return. What the betrayers have and what we don't is fear," Sultana said.

Abdul Khader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sultana’s statement was an “anti-national act,” which tarnished the "patriotic image" of the Union government and had sought action against her.

However, several BJP leaders in Lakshadweep have objected to the complaint filed by the BJP leader in Lakshadweep and have quit the party. BJP general secretary Abdul H Mullipuzha and his supporters were some of those who quit. In a letter sent to Khader, the leaders said that the charges against Aisha were 'false' and 'baseless', and also pointed out that even BJP workers have been protesting against the manner in which new Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel has been ringing in changes in the island.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by the island administrator, Praful Khoda Patel. The residents are seeking repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation, the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or the Goondas Act) and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR).

Since then, social media has been flooded with #SaveLakshadweep, with thousands of others trending the hashtag.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on May 31, demanding the recall of the administrator and requesting that the Centre immediately intervene to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.

