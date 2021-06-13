Lakshadweep BJP leaders protest sedition case against Aisha Sulthana, quit party

BJP General Secretary Abdul H Mullipuzha is one of those who have stepped down, pointing out that even BJP workers have been protesting against the new Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel.

Two days after the Lakshadweep police booked filmmaker Aisha Sulthana under sedition charges in connection with her remarks on a television debate critiquing the Union government, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders quit the party in protest. The complaint against the filmmaker was registered by Lakshadweep BJP chief Abdul Khader following a debate on a Malayalam TV channel aired on June 7, in which Aisha had alleged that the 'Centre used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep', which according to the complainant was 'anti-national'.

Among those who have stepped down is BJP general secretary Abdul H Mullipuzha and his supporters, who in a letter sent to Khader, said that the charges against Sultana were 'false' and 'baseless', besides pointing out that even the BJP workers have been protesting against the manner in which new Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel has been ringing in changes in the island.

A local Lakshadweep resident told IANS on condition of anonymity that this is not the first time that such a thing has happened, as a few BJP leaders had quit the party last month also. "On Monday, we held a day-long hunger strike in protest against the changes being introduced by Patel on the islands. Even the BJP supporters took part in that protest. No one who loves the islands will ever agree to the changes that are being forced upon us," said the islander.

Another popular BJP face who has quit the party in Lakshadweep is A Hameed. Without mincing words, Hameed said that there is no point in being a member of a party that has failed to do good for the people of the island, and it's surprising that instead of ignoring what she (Aisha) said, an FIR has been registered based on the complaint.

The notice that has been served to Aisha contains charges under Sections 124 A and 153 B of the CrPC (Criminal Procedural Code), both non-bailable offences. Aisha Sulthana, who hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep, is also a model, and has also worked in Malayalam films.

Ever since the new administrator took charge and brought in a slew of controversial reforms, there have been several protests from the islanders. Hearing their woes, leaders and prominent people from Kerala offered support to the people, asking to bring back peace. The Congress and the ruling Left in Kerala have raised their concern for the welfare of the islanders and alleged that the administrator was “trying to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda” in the otherwise calm and peace-loving island.

A unanimous resolution was also passed in the Kerala Assembly earlier this month demanding the removal of Patel.

