Secunderabad fire: State govt announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia for families of victims

According to the police, there were about 25 occupants in the lodge, and all the deceased were identified as tourists.

Telangana Minister for Urban and Municipal Administration Development, K T Rama Rao has announced that the state government would provide an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased, who lost their lives in a major fire accident in Secunderabad on Monday night. A lodge, Ruby Pride, located near Monda market in Secunderabad caught fire at around 9.35 pm on September 12. In the fire accident, eight people have lost their lives, while 11 people were injured, according to the latest update. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Gandhi hospital mortuary.

All the deceased were identified as tourists, who had come to the city. According to the police, there were about 25 occupants in the lodge. While some people lost their lives as the smoke engulfed the building, some others were injured when they tried to escape by jumping out of the building.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Ali and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, have visited the spot and taken stock of the situation. Meanwhile, Minister KTR expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government and ordered a probe into the incident.

Hyderabad Collector Amoy Kumar also reportedly visited the Gandhi Hospital mortuary to see the identification process of the bodies for the postmortem.

#SecunderabadFire | As the fire gutted #RubyPride lodge and spread, many jumped out of the window and were injured in the process. Details#Secunderabad #MondaMarket https://t.co/9oI7c0Iy4U — TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) September 13, 2022

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu said that “It's very sad that eight people belonging to different states have lost their lives in the major fire accident that broke out in Secunderabad Ruby Lodge. I extend my deep condolences to the families of the deceased and pray that those who were injured recover soon.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences and announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The building that caught fire is 17.5m in height according to fire safety officials.

Any building above 15m height should have two exits. The building had only one exit. #Secunderabad pic.twitter.com/m1CxuoAywr — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) September 13, 2022

The exact cause of the fire accident is yet to be established, however, as per the preliminary investigation, the lodge had flouted several fire safety norms, which led to the accident.

