Section of Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line to resume operation on Mar 26

The stretch between Majestic and Mysuru Road was set to resume operation on March 29.

news Public transport

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will resume operations between Majestic and Mysuru Road on the Purple Line on Friday, three days before the stipulated deadline. The line had been shut since March 21 for pre-commissioning (running tests) of signalling works for the new stretch that will be coming up between Mysuru Road and Kengeri.

In a statement released on March 17, the BMRCL had said that the Majestic-Mysuru Road stretch would be closed from March 21 to March 29 which is eight days. However, the work for which the line was shut got completed ahead of deadline, and the train service will resume on Friday.

In a statement on Wednesday the BMRCL said, “Services will now be resumed from 7.00 am on March 26 instead of March 29, due to the advance completion of signalling pre-commissioning works on this section.”

The extension to the Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri – which consists stations of Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jananabharathi, Pattanagare and Kengeri Bus terminal – is in the final stages of completion after missing several previous deadlines; some of the delays happening due to the pandemic. The stretch has been undergoing tests and final system installations.

The Bengaluru Metro currently has two lines: the Green line from Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra, and the Purple Line which runs from Baiyyappanahalli in the east with Mysuru Road in southwest Bengaluru. The Purple line connects some of the most congested areas in the centre of the city including MG Road, Majestic Railway Station and Vidhana Soudha. Both lines intersect at Majestic.