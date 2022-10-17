A ‘secret’ ring exchange between Parvathy and Jayaram more than 30 years ago

Late filmmaker Padmarajan’s son Anantha Padmanabhan posted a photo of the ring exchange and wrote about his conversation with Jayaram about ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’.

More than 30 years ago, a little before they got married, actors Parvathy and Jayaram had a private ring exchange in front of a photograph of late filmmaker Padmarajan at his house in Thiruvananthapuram. Known as one of the genius directors of the 1980s, Padmarajan had introduced Jayaram into films with Aparan, a movie about a man whose life is complicated by a doppelganger. Now, as Parvathy and Jayaram celebrate 30 years together, Padmarajan’s son and writer Anantha Padmanabhan posted a photo of this ring exchange, which he says took place secretly.

Anantha Padmanabhan also shared a few voice clips exchanged between Jayaram and him about the actor’s performance in the Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan: I. He is heard showering praises on Jayaram’s performance as Nambi, an important character in Kalki’s book from which the film was adapted. Jayaram, in his response, says that he has never had so many actors send flowers home for any of his roles and that he had deeply studied the character.

In a second short clip, Jayaram also adds emotionally, “If sir (Padmarajan) was there, he would have been so happy. That a person he has brought (to cinema) has lasted 35 years and is making people say good things about him. Sir would be happy, sitting somewhere up there.”

After Aparan, Jayaram acted in two more Padmarajan films – Moonnam Pakkam, a tragic tale of an old man losing his young grandson to the sea, and Innale, based on a woman with amnesia. Both were noted for their unique storylines and performances. Padmarajan was considered a mentor to Jayaram in those days. The director passed away in 1991 when he was only 45.

Parvathy began acting before Jayaram, making her debut with Balachandra Menon’s Vivahithare Ithile when she was only 16. She also played a role in Aparan. The couple has worked together in several other films like Witness, Swagatham, Pradeshika Varthakal, Kuruppinte Kanakku Pusthakam, Maalyayogam, Radha Madhavam and Subhayathra.