Second phase of MBBS counselling to begin in Tamil Nadu on Jan 4

The counselling is scheduled to be held in Nehru stadium, Chennai

The second phase of the medical counselling for admissions to undergraduate MBBS and BDS programmes in Tamil Nadu will begin on January 4. The counselling sessions will be held in Nehru Outdoor stadium, Periamedu, near Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Central station, Chennai.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu made the announcement on Friday and released a detailed schedule for the second phase of the annual counselling process. Students will be called for counselling for an allotment or re-allotment of MBBS and BDS seats during the second phase. As per the schedule, on January 4, counselling will be held for students who completed their studies in government schools in Tamil Nadu and fall under the 7.5% reservation exclusive for government school students.

For students other than those under the 7.5% reservation system, the counselling begins on January 5. On January 5, students who have secured ranks 1 to 2015 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 will be called. On January 6, students with NEET UG 2020 ranks 2016 to 5057 will be called in for counselling and on January 7, students with NEET UG 2020 ranks 5058 to 8529 will be called. The counselling for government quota seats will take place till January 11, while the counselling for seats under the management quota will begin on January 11 and go on till January 13.

The first phase of MBBS, BDS counselling in Tamil Nadu began in the third week of November and went on till December second week. The schedule was interrupted in between due to cyclone Nivar and was resumed on December 10. In the first phase, a total of 313 MBBS seats and 92 BDS seats were up for grabs by the students who studied in the government schools in Tamil Nadu and cleared NEET UG 2020.