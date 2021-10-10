Second day of heavy rains in Hyderabad lead to evacuations, traffic woes

For the second time in less than 24 hours, several key roads and various localities in the city were inundated.

Several low-lying areas in Hyderabad were inundated on Saturday, October 9 following heavy rains which continued for a second consecutive day, following which 150 families were shifted to a relief camp. Rainwater entered homes in various residential colonies at Hayat Nagar, where some residents complained that their household items were washed away. There was knee-deep water on the roads at some localities in the city following the downpour. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said 150 families of a locality at Hayat Nagar were shifted to a safer place following the inundation and food and water provided to them.

Heavy rains due to thunderstorms on Saturday added to the woes of citizens in Hyderabad even before the city could recover from Friday night's heavy downpour. For the second time in less than 24 hours, people were caught in traffic snarls in various parts of the city as several key roads were inundated. Huge traffic jams were seen in several areas in the heart of the city including Nampally, Moazzamjahi Market, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Lakdikapul, Abids, Koti, Somajiguda, Punajgutta, Ameerpet, Begumpet and Secunderabad. Overflowing drains submerged roads in Amberpet, Golnaka, Kachiguda, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Hayatnagar and other areas.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were on the field to clear the waterlogging. Many areas experienced heavy rainfall coupled with gusty winds in the late afternoon.

Lightning struck a four-storey building in Venkateswara Nagar in Kukatpally. There were no casualties but the building suffered minor damage.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Himayatnagar received maximum rainfall of 9.53 cm. Pattigadda in Secunderabad recorded 6.93 cm rainfall. Lingojiguda Ward Office at Saroornagar in the city received 13.15 cm of rainfall, while a number of other areas also received heavy rain from 8:30 am on Friday to 6:00 am on Saturday, according to the rainfall data of TSDPS.

The heavy rains caused severe inconvenience to people leaving for their native places in other districts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for Dasara. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar said all scheduled city buses, interstate and district buses were running late than the scheduled time.

Many two-wheelers parked at Asian Shiva Ganga Theatre in Dilsukhnagarâ€™s Gaddiannaram were damaged on Friday night after a wall collapsed on them following heavy rain. TV channels showed a crocodile in the overflowing Musi river in the city following copious inflows. The river, otherwise, lacks a heavy flow of water.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy visited rain-hit areas on Friday night. The Mayor, who held a teleconference with GHMC officials last night, urged them to take measures to ensure that no life or property is lost due to the rains.

Meanwhile, a report from Warangal said two youth were washed away in a rivulet at a village in Dornakal mandal of Mahabubabad district on Saturday. Police said one body was found Saturday evening. The two youths were on an outing to the rivulet. The rivulet has been in spate following heavy rains that have been lashing the state in recent weeks.

With PTI and IANS inputs