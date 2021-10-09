Submerged cars, crocodile spotted: Visuals from downpour in Hyderabad on Oct 8

On Friday night, Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains and flooding in several areas, bringing life to a grinding halt.

For the second time in less than two weeks, heavy rains battered Hyderabad, inundating several residential areas, disrupting vehicular traffic and electricity supply. Dozens of colonies in and around Hyderabad remained inundated on Saturday following heavy rains overnight.

Shiva Ganga Theatre flooded

A compound wall of Asian Shiva Ganga Theatre in Dilsukhnagarâ€™s Gaddiannaram collapsed. Several videos of water gushing into the theatre went viral on social media. Several vehicles parked inside the theatreâ€™s compound were reportedly damaged in the flooding.

A movie theatre in Hyderabad was filled with water due to heavy Friday night rains in Hyderabad.

Flooded but canâ€™t say not to chai

Hyderabadis and their love for chai is well known. Videos from Ali hotel located in Hyderabadâ€™s Dabeerpura Darwaza captured customers sitting with their legs raised to avoid water inside the hotel while they drink a cup of chai.

#HyderabadRains

The low lying areas of the old city of Hyderabad were worst affected after Friday night rains.

Cars float after road inundated

Under Hyderabadâ€™s popular PVNR Expressway, cars were seen floating as the entire area was flooded after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Friday evening. A video captured near Pillar number 197 showed how the entire area was inundated, with three cars nearly submerged in the water. Commuters were being diverted inside the by-lanes in order to avoid this stretch. Several people chose to take the expressway to avoid the inundation reported below.

Hyderabad witnessed sudden downpour of heavy rainfall on friday, many places of city water logged, three cars were fully drowned at PVNR Expressway piller No.194.

Mayor does ground visits

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited areas that reported flooding and carried out inspections. Teams were pressed into action to clear inundation. Despite the rains, wearing a jacket with reflectors, the mayor spoke to locals and visited areas that were worst affected.

Visited water logged areas along with officials in LB Nagar Zone. Monsoon teams are on the field to resolve the issues. Dial GHMC control room on 040-21111111 , 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance.

Biker falls into drain

A biker accidently fell into a drain at Chintalkunta. However, he managed to escape with minor injuries. Police personnel and emergency staff later used ropes to pull out the bike from the drain.

Due to heavy rainfall water was flowing on the roads, a man was fallen with his bike in a roadside drainage and washed away at Chintalkunta, later he came out safely, with the help of DRF team, traffic police and GHMC staff rescued his bike.



#HyderabadRains #HeavyRains #ghmc pic.twitter.com/t5PFR1RVDW â€” Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) October 8, 2021

Road dividers becomes pathway for pedestrians

A day after CM KCR announced that Hyderabadâ€™s old city would be transformed into another Istanbul, several parts of old city witnessed heavy waterlogging and flooded areas after the spell of rain. In Malakpet, pedestrians were seen using the divider as a pathway amidst the flooded roads. People were seen precariously balancing as they made their way on the road divider.

Roads turned into cesspools, throwing traffic out of gear. At few places, two-wheelers were washed away while cars were partially submerged. People returning from work places had a harrowing time due to waterlogging. Citizens were caught in traffic jams for 2-3 hours.

Crocodile spotted after heavy rains

A crocodile was spotted by locals in the Musi river, in Hyderabadâ€™s Rajendranagar on Saturday, a day after Hyderabad received heavy rains. Curious onlookers gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the reptile. This triggered traffic snarls as people parked their vehicles on the road haphazardly and headed to see the crocodile. The police soon had to step in.

GHMC has put out phone numbers -- 040-21111111, 040-29555500 -- of control rooms for citizens to contact for any rain-related issues and assistance.

Maheshwaram, on the city outskirts, received maximum rainfall of 14 cm. Lingojiguda in Saroornagar recorded 13 cm rainfall followed by Kurmaguda, Saidabad (12 cm) and LB Nagar (11.2 cm).

The Met office has forecasted more rains for Saturday, October 9. GHMC has alerted the citizens. "Various models predicting moderate to heavy sporadic rainfall at short notice. Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams have been alerted," said director, disaster management, GHMC.