Scorching days ahead for Tamil Nadu as peak summer season ‘Kathiri’ sets in

The IMD has forecast temperatures of over 40 degree Celsius across the state in the next week.

The harsh 'kathiri' period of summer set in over Tamil Nadu on Monday with Chennai and the rest of the state bracing for hot days as the Met office forecast temperature to be over 40 degrees Celsius next week.

Also known as 'agni nakshathiram', the over three-week long hottest period of the summer season, is expected to last till May 29.

The maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 40 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets in Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Tiruchirapalli and Madurai districts during the period, according to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, Karur district recorded the maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, while Chennai City and Airport recorded 35.3 and 37.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has forecast temperatures could touch 40 degree Celsius in Chennai for a day or two but may generally be around 37 degree Celsius during this month.

However, the state could get a respite if a system which is forming over the Andaman Sea moves towards Tamil Nadu by the end of next week as that is likely to bring widespread rainfall in many areas including Chennai.

Meanwhile, private weather forecaster S Ramachandran forecast early onset of southwest monsoon (June-September) from the second week of May.

"The temperature will change from the second week of this month. Moderate pre-monsoon rainfall is forecast between the second week of May and the first week of June. The best rainfall benefits of southwest monsoon 2020 will be gained between the first week of May and second week of August," he said.

He also said 2020 was also likely to become the first year to experience more cyclones in a calendar year.