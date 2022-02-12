Schools in three TN districts to be shut on Feb 12 as heavy rains predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu during the next two days. In view of this, schools and colleges in Thiruvarur district will remain closed on Saturday, February 12, the District Collector has announced. Likewise, schools will remain shut in Ramanathapuram district, while a holiday has been declared for classes 1 to 8 in Nagapattinam district on Saturday.

"Strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over coastal Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels, it is likely to continue during next 2 days, under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days," IMD said.

The IMD, in its forecast for February 12, has said that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Cuddalore, Pudukottai, delta districts, south Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area. Mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD added.

From February 13 to 15, the IMD has predicted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over south coastal Tamil Nadu. Mainly dry weather is very likely to prevail over rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

For Chennai city and its neighbourhood, the IMD has predicted that sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy over the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31°C and 22°C respectively.