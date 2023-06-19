Schools shut in Chennai and 5 more districts in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rain

As per the reports, till 7.30 am, Meenambakkam received the highest amount of rainfall of 13.7 cm. Nandanam and Taramani received 11.7 cm of rain in the city.

The city of Chennai experienced an unusual spell of heavy rain on Monday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging in many areas. In response to the challenging conditions, the Chennai district administration announced a holiday for schools today.

Neighbouring districts including Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet also declared a holiday for school children due to the unexpected rain that affected several parts of these districts. However, colleges in all six districts are likely to remain open.

According to reports, Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded the highest amount of rainfall, measuring 13.7 cm, by 7:30 am. Nandanam and Taramani areas received 11.7 cm of rain, while the Kancheepuram district recorded an average rainfall of 7.9 cm. The Tiruvallur district registered 5 cm of rainfall during this period.

S Sethurama Varma, Director of the government examination directorate, announced that the supplementary exams for 12th-grade students would proceed as scheduled today, without any changes, even in the districts where schools have declared holiday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. They also predicted the likelihood of moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts for the next three hours.