The School Education Department issued a Government Order (GO) on Tuesday, two days after the state cabinet took a decision in this regard.

The Telangana government on Tuesday directed all the schools in the state not to increase school fee during academic year 2020-21 and charge only tuition fee and that too on monthly basis, in view of the hardships caused by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The government also warned the schools that non-compliance of the instructions will result in cancellation of school recognition.

"The government hereby directs all private unaided recognised schools in the state, which are affiliated to State Board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and other international boards, that - not to increase any kind of fees during the Academic Year, 2020-21 and shall charge only tuition fee on monthly basis till further orders," the GO said.

The department said non-compliance of orders will also lead to revoking the no objection certificate (NOC) already granted for affiliation to other boards and initiation of appropriate action against the school managements under relevant Acts and rules.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the week about the decision, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, "Private schools cannot raise fees. That is not allowed in the state. It is a government order. Schools can only collect tuition fees, that also only on a monthly basis."

While parents had welcomed the move by the state, some had also expressed apprehension as a smilar order issued by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government a few years ago had been challenged in the High Court and managements of private schools had managed to get a stay order. They hoped that the latest order would be followed by the managements of the schools.

