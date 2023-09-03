SC lawyer, Hindu Sena leader seek FIR over Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma

Police complaints have been filed in Delhi by SC lawyer Vineet Jindal and Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks criticising Sanatana Dharma for perpetuating caste injustice.

news Controversy

Two separate complaints have been filed with the Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, regarding his statements against 'Sanatana Dharma' which have triggered a major row. The complaints have been filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal and Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta. Speaking at an event on September 2, Udhayanidhi compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases such as dengue and malaria, saying it was against the idea of social justice. He said that Sanatana Dharma cannot merely be opposed but must be eradicated.

Jindal alleged that Udhayanidhi Maran's speech contained provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting remarks against Sanatana Dharma. He stated that his religious sentiments were hurt by the statements of Udhayanidhi Stalin. The complaints claimed that these remarks displayed hatred towards Sanatana Dharma and accused Udhayanidhi, an MLA and Minister in the Tamil Nadu government, of intentionally promoting enmity between religious groups.

The complaints further contended that Udhayanidhi Stalin's words implied a call for the “genocide of Hindu dharma followers”. Soon after his remarks evoked backlash from BJP leaders and right wing groups who interpreted them as a call for a ‘genocide’ of Hindus, Udhayanidhi refuted this interpretation and said he was ready to face any legal challenge.

Sanatana Dharma is known as the Eternal Way or eternal laws which are central to Hinduism. Like most anti-caste leaders and groups, many parties in Tamil Nadu such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have opposed Sanatana Dharma for its role in defining the ‘varnashrama dharma’ or the caste system.

Reiterating that he believes Sanatana Dharma perpetrates inequality, Udhayanidhi said, “I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality… I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news.”

The complainants urged the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR under relevant sections against Udhayanidhi. "I saw a video and news on social media and news channels in which the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, 'Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and injustice.' He likened it to mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, or corona, stating that it must be eliminated. These remarks have hurt my feelings and those of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. A criminal case should be registered against Stalin for insulting Sanatan Dharma," read the complaint filed by Gupta.