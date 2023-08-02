SC dismisses petition challenging DMKâ€™s Pen Monument in Chennai

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia dismissed the petition against the construction of the Pen Monument by the DMK government, saying the Supreme Court was not the place for political battles.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 1, refused to entertain a writ petition challenging the construction of the Pen Memorial in Chennai by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. The monument, proposed to be built on the Bay of Bengal coast, is intended as a tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Several environmental groups in the state have raised objections to the monument citing concerns over marine life and fishermenâ€™s livelihoods.

The writ petition was filed by Nallathambi representing the fishermen and the impleading applicant was Jayakumar, the former state Fisheries Minister under the All India Anna Darvida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government. A bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia dismissed the petition saying that if this was a political petition, then the Supreme Court was not the place for political battles.

DMK MP P Wilson, who appeared on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, stated that the writ petition was politically motivated and filed under the guise of fishermenâ€™s welfare. He further mentioned that the coastal regulation clearance had been obtained for the memorial and there is no harm to either fishermen or the marine life. Meanwhile, senior advocate Siddharth Dave said that the 42 metre monument located 360 metres off the coast would cause damage to the environment and fishermenâ€™s livelihoods.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petition and asked why the National Green Tribunal cannot hear it if it was about environmental concerns. The bench further asked why the Madras High Court could not hear the petition if the issue was about the fundamental rights of the fishermen. According to the Deccan Herald, the petitioner withdrew his plea and the top court also refused to consider an impleadment application by Jayakumar.